Congressman Steve Womack talks U.S. Military academies with prospective students

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Congressman Steve Womack hosted a U.S. Military service academy day Saturday.

High school students from around Van Buren and Rogers had the opportunity to speak with representatives from the U.S. Military service academies to learn more about the application, nomination, selection and appointment processes.

Congressman Womack says this event is a way to find local students capable of joining the military.

“We’re looking for the whole person, we’re looking for someone with great academic intellectual and academic capacity and demonstrative performance, for someone who is physically fit, and we’re looking for somebody that has a lot of demonstrative aptitude,” Womack said.

Information about the Arkansas National Guard and scholarships available through local ROTC programs were also available for students.