Coronavirus in Arkansas: 184 new cases, 12 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (INWA/KFTA) — There are 184 new COVID-19 cases in Arkansas and 12 deaths, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced on Friday, March 26.
Two-thousand-sixty-one are active; 176 hospitalized (-5), 32 on ventilators (-6). There have been a total of 329,695 cases and 253,029 recoveries, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).
TOP COUNTIES FOR NEW COVID-19 CASES
- Pulaski, 22
- Benton, 16
- Miller, 14
- Faulkner, 13
- Washington, 12
“My optimism grows daily as the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continues to decline. More than a million Arkansans — 30 percent of our population — have started the vaccination process or received a full dose. The goal line is in sight, but this is not the time to slack off. We need to increase the percentage. I encourage you to receive a vaccination as soon as you are eligible. If you don’t do it for yourself, do it for your family and friends,” said Hutchinson.