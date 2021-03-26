Coronavirus in Arkansas: 184 new cases, 12 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (INWA/KFTA) — There are 184 new COVID-19 cases in Arkansas and 12 deaths, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced on Friday, March 26.

Two-thousand-sixty-one are active; 176 hospitalized (-5), 32 on ventilators (-6). There have been a total of 329,695 cases and 253,029 recoveries, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

TOP COUNTIES FOR NEW COVID-19 CASES

  • Pulaski, 22
  • Benton, 16
  • Miller, 14
  • Faulkner, 13
  • Washington, 12

“My optimism grows daily as the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continues to decline. More than a million Arkansans — 30 percent of our population — have started the vaccination process or received a full dose. The goal line is in sight, but this is not the time to slack off. We need to increase the percentage. I encourage you to receive a vaccination as soon as you are eligible. If you don’t do it for yourself, do it for your family and friends,” said Hutchinson.

