Garth Brooks performs at The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize tribute concert at DAR Constitution Hall on March 04, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Number one selling solo artist in U.S. history Garth Brooks is set to perform at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium for the first time ever on Saturday, April 23 at 7 p.m.

This will be Brooks’ first time playing in the state of Arkansas in seven years.

Tickets can only be purchased through Ticketmaster with prices currently listed at $94.95. All COVID-19 rules will apply.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 3 at 10 a.m.