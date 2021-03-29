“COVID Shuffle Challenge” aims to remind community of safety precautions

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/ KFTA) — The Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce is working with a class at the University of Arkansas on a special awareness campaign centered around COVID precautions.

With COVID-19 mandates gradually being lifted in Arkansas, the campaign challenges residents to use #handsfacespace and take part in the “COVID Shuffle”, in an effort to keep everyone safe as the community works to get everyone vaccinated.

The class has partnered with local TikTok influencer, Sam Hurley, and FHS Cheer and Dance, for a fun viral dance that will help enforce the idea of the slogan. #handsfacespace

Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Steve Clark joined KNWA Today and Fox 24 Morning News to share more about the campaign initiative and the entire community can get involved.

“We hope it will spread throughout the community. It started with a class of students and the communication department responding to a challenge to put out the word that it’s really important even as we go forward with all the vaccinations that have occurred and will occur, to still wear mask, watch your space and wash your hands.” said Clark.

COVID Shuffle TikTok QR Code

To learn more about the “COVID Shuffle campaign, be sure to visit the chamber’s website and post your own version of the challenge to social media.