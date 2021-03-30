Crawford Co. Adult Education Center to host drive-thru job fair event

Tuesday, March 30th - Thursday, April 1st

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA/ KFTA) — If you’re in the market for a new career opportunity, the Crawford County Adult Education Center wants to help you get your resume into the hands of potential employers.

CCAEC is hosting a drive-thru job fair event starting on Tuesday, March 30th through Thursday, April 1st. from 10 a.m. to 2p.m. each day. Located at 605 Alma Blvd. Circle, in Van Buren.

CCAEC’s Theresa Baggett and Annie Palmer joined KNWA Today and Fox 24 Morning News to highlight the event.

“In order to make Crawford County successful, we needed to start with our family units. So whether you need a job, need a better job, would like to start your college career, or need some resources for assistance to get back on your feet, all of those things we offer at Crawford County Adult Education Center for free.” Said Palmer.

“Our end goal is to facilitate the communication between our local industry demands and what our families need to be successful.” Palmer added.

Several employers will be present at the job fair. Job seekers are asked to bring a resume, CCAEC will also help candidates create resumes if needed. A mask is required and social distancing guidelines will be in place. For additional information on the Crawford County Adult Education Center and upcoming events, click here.

