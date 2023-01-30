FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Temperatures on Jan. 30 and 31 are forecasted to be well below freezing with ice, sleet, and freezing rain expected. In light of this, multiple organizations are offering warming shelters in the Fayetteville area.

Collaborative Response for Extreme Weather (CREW) issued a release Monday saying 7hills Homeless Center, Genesis Church, New Beginnings Bridge Housing Community, NWA Continuum of Care, and the Salvation Army of NWA are all teaming up to provide a solution to those needing shelter during the coming days.

7hills is providing a warming center Monday and Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Salvation Army and Genesis Church will provide overnight shelter on Monday from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. A decision on Tuesday night and Wednesday will be made by Tuesday at 2 p.m., CREW says.

During the evening, once the emergency shelter at Salvation Army reaches capacity, Genesis Church will reportedly open its doors to operate an emergency overflow shelter. Guests staying there will have cots, blankets, pillows, and a storage bin.

CREW says people are allowed to check in at 6 p.m. and enjoy a warm dinner provided by Genesis Church. Staffing for the overnight shelter will be provided by New Beginnings and Micah 6:8 Ministries

At 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Genesis Church and the Salvation Army close their overnight shelter. Transportation is provided to 7hills Homeless Center. 7hills is extending its normal operating hours to 6 p.m. to complement the Salvation Army and Genesis Church shelter operating hours.

“With wind chill in the teens this week coupled with freezing rain, this presents a very dangerous scenario for our unsheltered neighbors. This collaborative response is all about saving lives,” said Mike Williams, CEO at 7hills Homeless Center.

OG&E Company also provided a list of warming centers in the River Valley:

Fort Smith The Salvation Army 504 N. D Street (479) 783-2340 3 p.m. – 8 a.m.

Fort Smith Hope Campus 301 S E St. (479) 668-4764 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Fort Smith Hope Campus – Emergency overnight 301 S E St. (479) 668-4764 8 p.m. – 8 a.m.

Those wanting to support the CREW’s emergency response can go to tinyurl.com/COLDWXNWA to learn more.