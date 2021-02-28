Crews respond after car crashes into building at Siloam Springs Intermediate School

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Crews responded to a single-vehicle crash at Siloam Springs Intermediate School Sunday night.

The vehicle reportedly struck a building on school grounds.

Siloam Springs fire department said in a statement that victims were trapped inside the vehicle.

The SSFD Incident Commander reportedly requested a second ground ambulance and an air ambulance. P

Officials encourage anyone out driving to avoid the area if possible.

Emergency responders have not yet detailed the extent of the victims’ injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with KNWA/Fox 24 for updates.