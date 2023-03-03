UPDATE: 7:54 a.m. — One person died in the fire and three were transported to the hospital with unknown injuries, according to Sgt. Tony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department.

Murphy says the fire occurred at 2250 Hummingbird Lane and is now extinguished. It is unknown how the fire started at this time.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Multiple crews responded to a house fire on N Hummingbird Lane just off Township Friday morning.

The fire was reported at approximately 5:12 a.m., according to dispatch logs.

There is no report of any injuries at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KNWA/FOX24 for updates.