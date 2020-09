Chester, AR (KNWA/KFTA) — Crawford County emergency crews are on their way to the site of a possible plane crash.

The director of the Crawford County Department of Emergency Management Brad Thomas tells KNWA News that he, the fire department and sheriff’s office are all responding to a location near Chester.

When we spoke to him, he said no one was on the scene to confirm the crash yet. KNWA will provide updates as we learn more.