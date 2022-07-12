FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville announced the 15th annual “CDBG in the Park” community picnic will be held Friday, July 15, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Walker Park large pavilion in south Fayetteville.

The City says the free, family-friendly event is an opportunity for its Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program to celebrate its investment in the community while providing information to citizens about the programs the City has to offer.

Community Resources Department staff will be serving hot dogs and cool drinks, and activities will be offered for participation. Leashed and well-behaved pets are also welcome.

CDBG in the Park also features various local programs and organizations, including specific programs from Community Resources, that provide information about their services for those within the community.

For more information about the event or any of the available CDBG programs, the City says to call Community Resources at 479-575-8260 or visit the department section of the City’s website.