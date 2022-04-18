FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville Animal Services announced Monday the annual Dickson Street Pup Crawl is returning on April 30 after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Participants are encouraged to bring their furry friends and visit participating bars, pubs and patios to enjoy themed drinks, win prizes and raise money for the local shelter.

Tickets to the event included a t-shirt, dog bandana, super drink specials, and a passport with all participating locations. Passports will include a voting ballot for a “Top Dog” trophy for the bar or restaurant with the best-themed drinks. At the end of the event, participants can turn in passports that have been stamped from more than 50% of locations for a chance to win prizes.

The purchased packets are available for participants to pick up at the Fayetteville Animal Shelter before the event. The shelter is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Participating bars and pubs include:

21 st Amendment

Amendment Bugsy’s

Buster’s

C-4

Cork & Keg

Grub’s

Infusion

Kingfish

Marley’s Pizza

Rogers Rec

Tony’s NYC Pizza

Wake & Bake

Registration will not be available on the day of the event. Only one dog per person in attendance is allowed and all persons bringing a dog must have a ticket.