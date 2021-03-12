Disturbed cancels tour — they were to perform at the AMP this summer

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Disturbed has canceled their tour, which included a stop at the Walmart AMP on August 16, 2021.
Ticketholders have been told about the cancellation and refunds will be automatically given through your method of payment.
If you have not received a refund by April 13, or you paid with cash, you’re asked to contact the box office at info@amptickets.com.
Disturbed are one of the most successful rock bands in modern history. The multi-Platinum-selling quartet accomplished the rare feat of achieving five consecutive number one debuts on the Billboard Top 200. That accolade historically elevated them to rarified air alongside Metallica, the only other hard rock group to do so in the history of the chart.Walmart AMP website, 2020