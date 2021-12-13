Division of DEI at University of Arkansas releases cookbook

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas announced in a press release the Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion has released a cookbook to expand into different food palettes from around the world.

The book, “Around the World in Thirty Recipes: A Cookbook Exploring Different Cultures Through Food,” aims to support campus-wide values in diversity and its insertion to different parts of life, the release said.

The cookbook creators collaborated with U of A faculty and staff to take “a trip around the world” and learned about different cultures and foods that are significant.

There are 30 recipes for meals and drinks, ranging from breakfast to dessert, available in the book. Those interested can download it here.