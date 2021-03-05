Down Syndrome Connection NWA to host ‘Move a Little Extra’ virtual event

World Down Syndrome Day, March 21, 2021

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/ KFTA) — In celebration of World Down Syndrome Day, Down Syndrome Connection of NWA is hosting the ‘Move A Little Extra’ virtual move event on March 19th through March 21st.

Participants can walk, bike, swim or do any other form of movement while taking part in the 3.21 mile virtual event. Participants must register by March 7th.

The organization’s mission is to facilitate inclusion and respect for individuals with Down syndrome within the Northwest Arkansas Community, while ensuring that they have access to the support and the resources to reach their full potential.

Lyndsay Dover joined KNWA-Today along with Liam Meza Jr. to highlight this year’s event.

Move a Little Extra

  • 3.21 Mile Virtual Move Event
  • Complete Anytime Between March 19 – 21
  • $32.10 for Adults
  • 21 for Kids 12 & Under
  • Register Here

