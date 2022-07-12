Photo Courtesy of the City of Fayetteville Facebook Page

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville announced on Monday that 20 of its 37 parking pay stations in the downtown area are now solar-powered.

The City says the others are hard-wired due to their environment or because electricity happened to be available when installed.

Solar options are preferred where possible when installing or upgrading equipment, The City said.

