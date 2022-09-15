FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville announced it will host a blood drive next Wednesday on Sept. 21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the downtown Square.

The drive is being held in partnership with the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, a press release said. The blood center’s “bloodmobile” will be on-site to collect donations.

The release notes donors will receive a free T-shirt and two tickets to Dickerson Park Zoo in Springfield, Mo.

Appointments are encouraged to ease donor flow. To schedule an appointment, click here.

CBCO also has a QuickPass system that saves time for donors by allowing them to start the registration process before arriving. To access QuickPass and complete health history questions online the day of the blood drive, visit https://www.cbco.org/quickpass/.