Downtown Rogers store adapts during crisis

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, small and medium-sized businesses are still adjusting and figuring out ways to find success as their business models change.

Honeycomb Kitchen in downtown Rogers is one such business. They have moved their usual in-person training classes to online cooking classes in order to follow the social distancing guidelines.

Honeycomb’s in-person training classes had become a significant portion of their income, so co-owners Melissa Turpin and Dana Smith were forced to think quickly to replace their postponed spring schedule. They settled on virtual classes.

The virtual classes quickly sold out, even when the limit was raised from 15 people to 30 people a class now that space constraints were no longer a concern.

“We were nervous about the technology side of things and how we would pull this off,” said Turpin. “Using a simple Zoom account, a little research, and our mobile phones, we were able to pull it off without issue.”

Honeycomb Kitchen’s owners says that they were pleased with the results and are looking to add more virtual classes soon.