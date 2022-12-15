FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Dr. Cornel West will be coming to Northwest Arkansas next month to speak to recipients at the 27th annual Recommitment Celebration, “Disruptive Love: The Foundation of the Beloved Community” from the NWA Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Council.

According to a press release, the event will occur on Jan. 14 at 5 p.m. at the Fayetteville Public Library. It will feature award and scholarship recipients’ recognition, entertainment, and a conversation with West.

The 2023 Salute to Greatness Award will be given to various recipients, including:

Lorie Huff – Dr. John L Colbert Lifetime Achievement Award

Helena Gadison – Ernestine White-Gibson Individual Achievement Award

Michael Day – Rodney Momon Youth/Young Adult Award

John Newman – Rev. J.A. Hawkins Posthumous Award

Squire Jehegan Outreach Center – Organization of the Year Award

To purchase tickets, visit eventbrite.com