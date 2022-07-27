FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Dream Big Charity Gala is happening Saturday, July 30 at 7 p.m. at the Fayetteville Town Center and will offer programs supporting the Children’s Safety Center.

There will also be dinner, dancing, games, circus acts, a CSC walk-through experience, live band, a silent auction, and more.

An online auction is also now available with multiple prizes included.

Prizes for highest bidders include:

Razorback Basketball Superfan Package – Private tour of Bud Walton and basketball practice facilities with Ronnie Brewer.

Up to ten people will be able to watch the men’s basketball team practice and stay after for a shoot-around with Ronnie and athletes.

Red Wine Package from Joseph Post’s Private Collection – The collection includes two ReserveX 2019 bottles, an American Cabernet Sauvignon from Yakima Valley and a 1st release bottle of Arkansas Enchantment wine that Dr John Clark from the University of Arkansas and students helped prepare. It also includes a bottle of Old Vine Zinfandel and Pinot Noir. Both from the Van Ruiten Family Vineyards in Lodi Appellation, California.

Le Creuset Children’s Baking Set – Beautiful children’s set includes mixing bowl, chef’s hat, mini muffin pan, measuring cup & spoon sets, spatulas, & recipe cards.

Private Riffraff Shopping Party – After hours 20% off storewide shopping party for you and five friends. $100 gift card per person.

Camp Cut Membership – Three-month membership to Camp Cut by Lindsey Stavely. An in-home from your phone (virtual live workouts via zoom) HIT style workouts and daily positivity. All fitness levels are welcome.

Britney Spears Tumbler – Britney Spears is a 30 oz. tumbler with a lid and straw.

Oven and Tap Private Pizza Classes – Private pizza class for ten people which includes beer and wine, hors d’oeuvres, and pizza. We will teach guests how to stretch, build, and cook O&T`s signature pizzas in our woodfired oven. The event promises an interactive evening with delicious fare and libations.

Pilates Party for 12 at Club Pilates – Pilates Party for 12 at Club Pilates the Hill in Fayetteville. Refreshments are served after.

Year-Long Floral Subscription with Meus Flowers – A pickup floral bouquet subscription. One, $40 value bouquet per month for a year. From Muse in Fayetteville.

Dream Big Tents Experience – This includes the rental of 4 sleepover tents with custom name tags and sleep masks. You will have over 20 themes to choose from. We will set up, style and return the next day to break everything down for you and take it away. Each tent includes hand-crafted ‘A’ frame tent w/fabric cover to accentuate the theme, soft foam mattress & protective cover, sheet & plush blanket, breakfast tray with placemat, lantern, dreamy accent pillows, decorative bunting, string lights, rugs and scattered white glow in the dark balloons.

Grant Morgan Memorabilia Basket – “Grant Morgan and Tailgate”; game-worn cleats, autographed poster, tailgate items, signed football, etc.

Boxley Valley Off Grid Cabin – Two-night private stay in Boxley Valley at the “Fire Tower Inspired” Cabin. Totally off the grid, fueled by nature, solar panels, rainwater collection, on property spring drinking water. This is a privately owned cabin and can’t be rented by the public so now is your chance. Accommodations for up to four guests. Sleeps four, one queen bed and one sleeper sofa. Located one hour east of Fayetteville and five minutes from Sweden Creek Falls. 15 minutes from Ponca and Buffalo National River. Owners will host a bonfire night for guests with weather permitting.

Evening Flight over Northwest Arkansas for two – Airplane flight overlooking NWA sights- Beaver Lake, Ozark MTNS, Eureka Springs, your house and other places of interest,

First Row Tickets to Arkansas v.s. Missouri State Football Game – Razorback Football Tickets! Arkansas vs. Missouri State on September 17th. Two tickets to sit in the front row of the South End Zone at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Parking pass is included. Donated by first Employment Staffing.

Hill City Popcorn Tin – 3.5 gallon tin to come in and fill with your choice of popcorn at Hill City Popcorn in Fayetteville.

Tickets are available now for $75. To purchase, visit https://www.childrenssafetycenter.org/events-listing/.