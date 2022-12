NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Hospice Elf Squad program is providing gifts to Arkansans in hospice, making sure they’re not forgotten this holiday season.

KNWA/FOX24 was able to speak with one woman who received her gifts on Monday.

“I think that’s so nice, so wonderful. It’s nice to be thought about,” said Linda Bolding.

Arkansas Hospice programs like the “Elf Squad” are constantly seeking support and if you wish to donate, you can do so on their website.