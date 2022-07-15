FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville Utilities Department is asking residential and commercial customers in East Fayetteville and Goshen to conserve water due to dry conditions and high temperatures.

According to a press release, the city’s water system is experiencing increased demand, resulting in reduced water pressure for some customers.

The affected area is east of N. Crossover Road, particularly in areas off Highway 45 (E. Mission Boulevard) and Highway 16 (E. Huntsville Road).

Officials are asking customers to practice water conservation during high-demand morning and evening hours when people are getting ready for work and returning home.

Both residential and commercial customers are asked to adjust irrigation schedules to occur between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m. The City says usage in these areas is high due to the irrigation demand from hot temperatures.

To report a possible water leak, call the City of Fayetteville at 479-575-8386 from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or call 479-587-3555 after hours.

For more information or questions, call Water and Sewer at 479-575-8386.