FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The 14th annual Chefs in the Garden will be held later this month where guests can enjoy the beautiful scenery while enjoying live music and tastes from various local restaurants.

The event will be held on May 24 from 5-8 p.m. and will feature Matthew Cooper of Conifer as this year’s honorary chef.

The proceeds raised from Chefs in the Garden help with the maintenance of the Garden and yearly programming, a press release notes. A portion of each ticket sale will also benefit the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank.

According to the release, the event will be a low-waste event as any food waste and compostable containers will be processed by Food Loops and diverted from the waste stream.

“Seeds that Feed” will take any leftover edible food to local food pantries and help feed those in need in our community.

Participating restaurants include 28 Springs Restaurant, Berretto, Bordinos, Brightwater Culinary School, Cafe Rue Orleans, Conifer, IDK? Cafe + Catering, Markham & Fitz, Southern Food Co., Springdale Country Club, The 120 Tapas Bar, Theo’s, Tula, and Wright’s Barbeque.

The event is for those ages 21 and up, and will take place rain or shine.