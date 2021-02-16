Entergy Arkansas back up to full operation

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KNWA/KFTA) — Entergy is back to normal operations as of 9 p.m., Tuesday, February 16, and all customers have their power restored.

The rolling outages began at 7 p.m. and ended at 9 p.m.

The company thanked their customers for “patience … voluntary conservation of power.”

The company’s reliability coordinator, Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO), made the request in an effort to avoid a more prolonged power outage that could have affected the reliability of the power grid. All Entergy operating companies pitched in the outages, as did other MISO members.

The reduction of electricity request did not apply to elderly customers and those with special health concerns.

On Sunday, February 14, 7,000 Entergy customers lost power.