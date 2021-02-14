Entergy power outage from winter storm continues

This is the Jan. 2007 Storm in Southwest Missouri. Getty Images.

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Entergy Arkansas has about 1,600 customers without power as of Sunday evening, February 14. Earlier in the day 7,000 had their power disrupted due to extreme winter weather, according to a company statement.

Now the forecast calls for more extreme temperatures, sleet, and snow this week which means a high demand for electricity.

“The current load forecasts are approaching an all-time winter peak, even greater than those experienced during the polar vortex of January 2019,” said Michael Considine, vice president of customer service. “This high demand for electricity poses unique obstacles when crews work to restore electricity when the power goes out.”

Should electricity go out, customers can help with restore times by turning off major appliances and heating units. One power is back on, customers should gradually power on appliances and heating systems to prevent a “high level of instantaneous demand.”

The company has a certain protocol they need to follow to prevent further damage to equipment.

“Rather than simply energizing an entire power line all at once,” Considine said, “we must bring customers back online one section at a time to avoid damage to our system and possibly cause additional outages.”

HELPFUL HINTS TO GET THROUGH THE WINTER STORM

Lower the central thermostat to 68 degrees or lower if possible.

Open blinds and draperies to let in warmth from the sun during the daytime.

Delay laundry, washing dishes, bathing and other non-essential uses of electricity until this appeal for conservation has ended.

Wash clothes with cold water, cook foods at the lowest possible setting and refrain from opening the oven door while baking.

Don’t allow warmed air to escape from the home.

To stay up to date on outages and restoration:

Download the Entergy app for Apple or Android operating systems at www.Entergy.com/app.

Register for address-specific alerts by texting REG to 36778. Customers will need an account number and ZIP code. Once registered, text OUT to 36778 to report an outage.

Visit “View Outages” page at www.EntergyStormCenter.com.

Follow Entergy Arkansas at Twitter.com/EntergyArk or Facebook.com/EntergyArk.

Follow updates in local news media, including radio, television and newspapers.

For tips on battling winter’s chill, while still keeping a lid on energy bills, go to Entergy’s Storm Center and view our Operation: Storm Ready Guide.

IF YOU LOSE POWER

Stay away from downed power lines. You can’t tell from looking at them whether they are energized or not, so assume they are. Report them to 1-800-9OUTAGE.

Report your power outage online to Entergy Arkansas or call 1-800-9OUTAGE. If you report your outage by phone, trust the automated system. It works very well. There is no need to speak with a customer service representative to report an outage.

If you have a portable generator, use it safely. DO NOT run it in an enclosed space. If connecting to the whole house, do so only if the connection has been installed by a licensed electrician.

Do not open your refrigerator or freezer door. Food will stay cold much longer this way. If outside temperature is below freezing, consider placing food in an ice chest outside.

Stay clear of linemen as they work, for your safety and theirs.

(NOTE: Information provided by Entergy press release)