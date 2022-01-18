Experience Fayetteville to sponsor Team USA Women’s World Championship cycling squad

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — With the 2022 UCI Walmart Cyclocross World Championships taking place in about a month, USA Cycling announced it is excited that Experience Fayetteville is helping bring the event to Arkansas.

According to a press release, this USA Cycling team is the largest it has ever sent to the Cyclocross World Championships. The team, along with USA Cycling Foundation’s MudFund, are excited that Experience Fayetteville offered to sponsor the women’s team.

“It’s exceptionally rare to compete for a rainbow jersey on this side of the Atlantic. We’re appreciative of the generous support by Experience Fayetteville to provide maximum opportunity for women on the U.S. National Team to participate at the upcoming World Championships,” said Brendan Quirk, President and CEO of USA Cycling.

USA Cycling’s Cyclocross Director Jesse Anthony said the sponsorship dollars will eliminate any out-of-pocket expenses for the women’s team and they are “extremely grateful to Molly [Rawn, CEO of the Local Organizing Committee, Experience Fayetteville,] and her team for their generous support of our female athletes.”

“Experience Fayetteville is honored to host the Cyclocross World Championships on U.S. soil, and we are committed to creating more accessibility for women in sport. As part of that commitment, we’re proud to make this contribution to USA Cycling’s women’s roster,” said Rawn.

The event takes place Jan. 28-30 in downtown Fayetteville and Centennial Park. For more information regarding race schedules and the event, click here.