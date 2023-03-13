FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Spring is nearly here and the public is invited to experience the seasonal changes at the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks.

The Garden announced Monday it is partnering with Emmie Brenzel of Ozark Forest Therapy to host a “Spring Forest Therapy Adventure” which will see guests wandering through the garden using interactive invitations to “connect with your senses and awaken your imagination.”

According to the release, participants will engage in “forest therapy,” which is inspired by the Japanese practice of Shinrin-Yoku, a holistic practice that uses immersion in natural environments to enhance health and wellness.

According to the release, forest therapy boosts immune function, reduces stress, improves mood, lowers cortisol levels, decreases blood pressure and heart rate, enhances creativity, improves cognitive function, and much more.

During this walk, the Garden says there will be opportunities for silence, observation, and listening – interspersed with optional group sharing and will conclude with a closing tea ceremony.

Tickets for “Spring Forest Therapy Adventure” can be purchased online at www.bgozarks.org/events/. Tickets are $30 with a $10 discount for BGO members.