FHS Winter Guard wins awards at MCCGA competition

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/ KFTA) — The Fayetteville High School Color Guard and Winter Guard Program is making quite the name for itself after scoring big during the recent MCCGA Winter Guard Competition.

The FHS Varsity Winter Guard team ‘Eminence’ earned 3rd place and medaled at Championships for the first time in their class. The FHS Junior Varsity team ‘Imperial’ won their class and brought home the Gold Medal. Varsity also advanced to International Semi-Finals for the first time and JV advanced to Finals for the first time in the school’s history.

Guard Director Trey Antonetti along with Winter Guard cast members Ky Mengler and Kya Anderson joined KNWA Today & Fox 24 Morning News to highlight the team’s most recent achievements.

As the second program in the state to ever qualify for a Winter Guard International Color Guard Finals event held on Saturday, April 17. FHS was also one of two guards from Arkansas to compete.

“I’m super proud of them. They got an Expert rating which was one point away from Master rating which is a perfect score, so we are thrilled for them.” Said Antonetti.

Ky and Kya were also named Guard Members of the Year, an award selected by their teammates.

“It meant a lot because I know that we all put in a lot of effort. It’s not an activity that you can really do properly without it. This is my ninth season in this program now and it was kind of like going out with a bang, it was really nice to have that moment with all of my teammates and friends before I graduate.” Said Mengler.

To learn more about Fayetteville High School Color Guard & winter Guard program, be sure to visit the team’s website.