FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — More than 250 vendors will be featured at the NWA Makers Fall Market on Nov. 6 at the Washington County Fairgrounds.

Co-founder of NWA Makers, Shelley Mouber said everything sold at the market is hand-made by someone within 50 miles of Fayetteville.

“Our music, food, drink, baked goods, art –everything– is produced locally,” Mouber said.

Admission is free but parking will be $5. The 25,000-square-foot area will host local artists, crafters, bakers, makers, food trucks, and activities.

Shoppers will find art, jewelry, furniture, home decor, toys, clothing, woodwork, bath products, seasonal items and more, according to the press release. The Amazeum and Fayetteville Public Library will be there offering activities.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information about NWA Makers visit their website.