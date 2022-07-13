FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Temperatures are still on the rise in Northwest Arkansas and air conditioning units are working overtime — or not at all.

Justin Fossen is a stay-at-home dad to a one-year-old baby, whose air conditioning broke yesterday evening. The Fossen family had to quickly evacuate their home in Farmington, as it warmed up to more than 90 degrees Fahrenheit.

The Fossens had to search for a place to take their infant to keep it out of the dangerous temperatures, but he said it was a struggle to find shelter.

Fossen said he called a local hotel and was told the “manager policy is not to rent to locals.”

Luckily, he was able to find an Air-BnB and wants other families that end up in this situation to be prepared.

“Obviously the A/C going out or whatever comes up that you are not expecting, it can be scary and you hope that businesses and the local community are willing to extent support the residents that support the business,” said Fossen.

According to Ashely Harris with Ozarks Electric Cooperative, you should try to keep your thermostat on the warmest settings you can stand to avoid outages.

“It’s really just that stress on the electric grid, that can cause those outages, but we haven’t seen any of those yet,” said Harris.

She also suggests keeping your attics, windows, and door facings sealed. This helps keep that hot air from coming into your home.