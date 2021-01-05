Farmington woman killed in New Year car crash, involved in police pursuit

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Julianna Valle, 21, of Farmington, died on New Year’s day in a car accident during a police chase, according to the information given to the Arkansas State Police (ASP).

Troopers investigating the crash were made aware upon their arrival at the crash scene that a Brookland police officer had attempted to stop the vehicle prior to the crash and a pursuit had entered the City of Jonesboro. The scope of the Arkansas State Police investigation is limited to the crash, not the pursuit, nor any administrative or procedural review of events leading up to or during the course of the pursuit. ASP Public Information Officer Bill Sadler

On Friday, January 1, around 8:15 p.m., Devonte Stanback, 28, of Wynne, was driving a 2020 Toyota SUV when he was stopped by Brookland police for traffic violations but left the scene.

In the SUV with Stanback were Valle, another adult, and two minors, according to an Arkansas State Police (ASP) preliminary crash summary.

The police pursuit started at U.S. 49 and Honeysuckle and ended at Harrisburg Road in Jonesboro, according to online media reports.

The ASP reports the SUV crashed into an apartment complex. The two minors and another adult were injured in the crash, according to the ASP’s preliminary crash summary.

Stanback is being held at the Craighead County Detention Center. He was arrested for felony possession of Schedule VI (drugs) with the purpose to deliver and parole violation. His bond is $100,000.

Devonte Jaquinn Stanback. Craighead County Sheriff’s Office booking photo. 1/2/2021.

Valle leaves behind a 29-month-old son who was in her mother’s custody, according to court documents.

DEVONTE JAQUINN STANBACK PRIOR ARREST

On January 22, 2018, Stanback, then 25, entered not guilty pleas on 11 of 13 violations in Cross County Circuit Court, according to court connect documents. He pleaded guilty to two counts of felony aggravated assault, and not guilty to one count first-degree felony false imprisonment, four counts of felony aggravated assault, fleeing, driving on a suspended license, careless driving, no insurance, failure to yield, and following too closely. He was convicted to the Arkansas Department of Corrections on February 26, 2018, and released on November 28, 2018, according to Communications Director Cindy Murphy. Upon release, he was to serve five-year probation, according to court documents.