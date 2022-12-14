FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The League of American Bicyclists has designated Fayetteville as a gold-level bicycle-friendly community, the first in Arkansas to achieve that status.

Fayetteville becomes the eighth city in Arkansas to be designated as a bicycle-friendly community but is the first to be designated as gold level.

“The City of Fayetteville is honored to be the highest-ranking Bicycle Friendly Community in Arkansas,” Mayor Lioneld Jordan said. “This is a reflection of our community’s commitment to accessibility, equity and more sustainable practices, as well as our staff’s vision and hard work to create an extensive network of trails for both transportation and recreation.”

According to the City of Fayetteville, the designation is awarded to communities based on assessments across five key categories: equity, engineering, education, encouragement and evaluation/planning.

“The gold-level award recognizes Fayetteville’s commitment to improving conditions for all people who bike through investments in bike education programs, regular bike events that promote and encourage people to choose biking, pro-bike policies, and bike infrastructure,” the City said.

The gold designation is valid for four years. Fayetteville first earned a bronze designation in 2010, then moved up to silver in 2016.

To learn more about cycling in Fayetteville, visit https://www.fayetteville-ar.gov/3470/Bicycle-Fayetteville.