FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville Animal Services issued a reminder Wednesday to pet owners of the city’s leash law, which applies to dogs and cats when off the owner’s property.

In addition, the City reminds aside from the lams Dog Park and Lake Wilson, all other city parks require dogs to be on a leash at all times. Citations may be issued for violation of the leash ordinance.

Leashes prevent dogs from chasing other animals or people and from getting lost. They provide a sense of safety for your pet, and the City says it is much more difficult for them to get loose and run off if they become scared by a loud or strange noise.

Dog bites often occur when dogs are feeling scared, insecure, or defensive. Fayetteville streets, sidewalks, parks, and trails are enjoyed by all residents and visitors, not just dog owners.

If an unfamiliar dog approaches you, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that you:



Stay still and be calm.

Avoid direct eye contact with the dog.

Do not panic, make loud noises or run.

Say “no” or “go home” in a firm, deep voice and stand with the side of your body facing the dog.

Slowly raise your hands to your neck with your elbows in, and wait for the dog to pass or slowly back away.

Animal Services officers are available to respond to service requests 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Outside of those hours, residents are asked to call the Fayetteville Police Department’s non-emergency line: 479-587-3555.

To learn more about Animal Services, visit https://www.fayetteville-ar.gov/animals.