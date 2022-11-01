FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville Animal Services announced Tuesday it is kicking off a month-long celebration throughout November to honor pets and pet lovers throughout the community alike.

There will be numerous opportunities for residents to engage with, and help, the City’s animal shelter. Below is a timeline of events:

Nov. 1-12 – The community is asked to help stock Ranger’s Pantry, a program within the City’s Community Resources Department that offers pet food assistance to struggling families living in Fayetteville.

If you donate at least 14 pounds of cat or dog kibble, FAS will either waive your adoption fee or sponsor the adoption fee for a shelter pet of your choice. (All adopters still must complete the normal application process and be approved.)

Nov. 14-19 – The shelter will celebrate its first-ever “Kongsgiving.” It is asking the community to help prepare a special Thanksgiving treat for shelter dogs and cats. Donations of canned chicken and plain canned pumpkin are needed to fill Kong pet toys, which will then be frozen and handed out as a Thanksgiving treat.

Nov. 19-23 – During the week of the Thanksgiving holiday, FAS is seeking short-term fosters for dogs, which would be returned Monday, Nov. 28. Anyone interested in fostering during the holiday week can fill out the simple adoption application form online and note they are interested in fostering for the question, “What pet/pets are you interested in?”

People are encouraged to apply by Tuesday, Nov. 22. Adoption fees will be waived for any short-term foster that elects to adopt their foster pup.

Animal Services Superintendent Justine Lentz said, “Having even a short-term break from the stressful shelter environment is so enriching for the pups.”

The shelter is open 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturdays. To learn more and see photos of pets available for adoption visit www.fayetteville-ar.gov/539/Animal-Adoption-Process.