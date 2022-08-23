FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville Recycling and Trash Collection Division has set the dates for its bulky waste cleanup events this fall.

The City hosts eight events per year, four in the spring, four in the fall, giving residents to dispose of large, bulky items that cannot fit into a normal trash cart.

There will be two drop-off locations for each event:

Ward 4 – Sept. 17; 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Holcomb Elementary, 2900 N. Salem Road

Recycling and Trash Collection, 1560 S. Happy Hollow Road

Ward 1 – Sept. 24; 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Shaver Foods parking lot, 1367 S. Beechwood Ave.

Recycling and Trash Collection, 1560 S. Happy Hollow Rd.

Ward 3 – Oct. 1; 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Butterfield Trail Elementary, 3050 Old Missouri Road

Recycling and Trash Collection, 1560 S. Happy Hollow Road

Document shredding offered at the Happy Hollow location 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Ward 2 – Oct. 8; 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.

St. James Baptist Church, 764 W. North St.

Recycling and Trash Collection, 1560 S. Happy Hollow Road

Cleanup events are open to Fayetteville residents, who are asked to bring a recent water bill to verify residency. Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) materials will not be accepted at the fall events. HHW can be brought to the HHW Drop-off Trailer at S. Happy Hollow Road and 15th Street each Thursday 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. Electronic waste will be accepted on all four dates at the Recycling and Trash Collection facility, 1560 S. Happy Hollow Road.

For detailed information on what is accepted, check the City’s website.