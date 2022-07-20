FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville City Council passed an ordinance Tuesday that will ban the retail sale of dogs and cats unless they come from a shelter or rescue center.

There are currently no stores in Fayetteville that sell dogs and cats from large-scale breeders, but Petland was working to bring a store to the area. This ordinance halts some of its efforts.

Steve Clark is the president of the Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce. He believed the council went too far passing this ordinance.

“I was very disappointed in the city council’s decision. I said so too that I thought it was probably illegal and unconstitutional,” said Clark.

According to City Attorney, Kit Williams, the decision was meant to stop high-volume breeders from distributing animals raised in in-humane environments.

“We do not want to enable the pet puppy mills by giving them an outlet for their product,” said Williams.

Clark said the same owners that brought Petland to Rogers are in the process of building another store in Fayetteville. According to Clark, the owners had already gotten a city license, building permits and passed inspections. They were getting ready for a fire marshal inspection on Wednesday.

“The day before that’s all supposed to happen, the city says, ‘Oh, I’m sorry. You can only open under these circumstances’,” said Clark.

Williams said this ordinance has been in the works for years and is meant to address a bigger issue associated with large-scale breeders.

“The City of Fayetteville doesn’t want that to happen in Fayetteville. It doesn’t matter if it’s them or anybody else that would be trying to do that,” said Williams.

The ordinance amends a 2007 ordinance that exempt established businesses from the sale of dogs and cats. Justine Lentz, the Animal Services Superintendent for the City of Fayetteville, was a sponsor of this new ordinance and believed more needed to be done.

Lentz said local shelters already have partnerships with companies like Petco and PetSmart. Both of those companies have corporate mandates prohibiting the sale of dogs and cats. Lentz wanted to spread awareness of the number of shelter and rescue pets available locally.

“Those are pets that we’re already funding with our tax dollars that we really want to support and help find homes. So for us, that’s our main goal always,” said Lentz.

According to Williams, there’s a possibility Petland will try to sue the city for the decision.

“That’s always an issue nationwide when stores like this have attempted to sue governments that have not allowed the selling of dogs and cats as a retail commodity,” said Williams. “Usually, the governments have prevailed, and I would assume we will also be able to prevail.

In a memo to the city council, Lentz cited the negative attention surrounding the Petland that opened in Rogers. According to the memo, some customers reported purchasing sick animals suffering from ailments such as worms and Parvo.

The ordinance will go into effect 30 days following its passing.