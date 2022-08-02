FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — If you run a business in Fayetteville, you’ll want to make sure your license is renewed by Oct. 31 in order to avoid late fees, the City reminded the public on Tuesday.

The renewal fee is $15 and can be paid online from Aug. 2 through Oct. 31.

According to a release from the City, all businesses, including home-based businesses and short-term rental properties, within the incorporated city limits of Fayetteville must maintain a business license unless the business qualifies for an exemption.

To renew, log in or register if you have not accessed the online portal before:

Click on Dashboard.

Scroll down to My Licenses. If your license is not listed, please call 479-575-8352.

Click Renew. Commercial and Home-Based Licenses: Complete required information as prompted. No attachments are required. Short-Term Rental Licenses: Include required attachments as indicated. No additional information is required.

Click Add to Cart to add the invoice to your cart and make a payment.

E-checks, debit and credit cards (MasterCard, Visa or Discover) are accepted.

The City notes ACH or web bill payments will not be processed. Please do not make business license payments through your utility account; these will not be accepted.

For assistance with the online renewal process, please visit a kiosk located in the Development Services and Planning Department lobby at 125 W. Mountain St. during City hours of business.

Business license renewal notices are being sent by email on Aug. 2. Renewals will be processed as quickly as possible.

For more information, please contact the Business License Clerk at 479-575-8352 or businesslicense@fayetteville-ar.gov.