FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The intersection of College Avenue and Memorial Drive is closed in Fayetteville due to an accident.

In addition, the single-car accident caused some power lines to come down.

Fayetteville, Arkansas, car crash. 11/30/2020.

Fayetteville police and fire are on the scene. The incident happened at approximately 11 a.m.