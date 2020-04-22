Fayetteville celebrates Earth Day with online pledge, mayoral proclamation

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville is celebrating Earth Day with an online pledge and proclamation from Mayor Lioneld Jordan.
Residents are asked to do something on Earth Day that creates a positive impact while practicing safe social distancing in their neighborhood, local park, or along roadsides and trails, and post to social media about it using the hashtags #recyclesomething and #keepfayettevillebeautiful, the city said in a release.
“In Fayetteville we don’t just celebrate Earth Day every year, we celebrate it every day because we believe in protecting the earth. That’s the thing that we believe in,” Jordan said. “We believe in protecting the water, and the air and the earth. We do it not only for ourselves, but for our children, and for our children’s children.”
For more information or to print a copy of the Earth Day Pledge, go to the City of Fayetteville’s event page: www.fayetteville-ar.gov/earthday.