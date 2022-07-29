FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville will be holding a grand-opening celebration Friday, Aug. 5 for a new fire station located on School Avenue.

The event will take place at Fayetteville Fire Station No. 9, located at 2250 S. School Ave at 8 a.m. with Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan and Fire Chief Brad Hardin set to speak.

The new station comes as part of an infrastructure bond program approved by Fayetteville voters as one of 10 separate questions during a special election held in April 2019.

According to a City press release, Phase 1 of this bond project will provide two of the planned three additional fire stations, as well as apparatus to support ongoing growth for fire and emergency response. The new facilities will be staffed with existing personnel and fire companies.

The City says it analyzes call history and historical response time data using its Geographic Information Systems that show that if additional fire stations can be placed in the most optimal locations, parts of the city could see a minute decrease in response times, which could have a “critical impact for lives and property.”

To learn more about the City’s 2019 bond projects and navigate to details on the firefighting facilities projects, visit https://www.fayetteville-ar.gov/2019bond.