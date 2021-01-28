Fayetteville child killer found “unfit” for resentencing hearing

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A man, who was a teen when convicted of sexually assaulting and killing a four-year-old Fayetteville girl on July 26, 1986, has been found unfit to proceed with his resentencing because of schizophrenia, according to a forensic report submitted to the Washington County Circuit Court.

In 1987, he was convicted of Capital Murder and sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.

Christopher Segerstrom, 50, is currently at the Washington County Detention Center. He had a hearing for January 25, 2021, that has been rescheduled for March 29, 2021.

Segerstrom was to get a new trial after the Arkansas Supreme Court ruled in February 2019 that he shouldn’t have been sentenced to life without parole as a minor.

His murder conviction will stand, but a judge or jury will decide if he’ll instead serve 10 to 40 years or life with the possibility of parole.

ARKANSAS STATE HOSPITAL PSYCHOLOGIST OPINION, FILED 1/14/2021

At the time of examination, Mr. Segerstrom manifested symptoms of a substantially impairing mental disease but did not exhibit evidence of a mental defect. Based on his history, clinical presentation, and test data, he meets the criteria for the following DSM-5 diagnoses: Schizophrenia and Antisocial Personality Disorder. Mr. Segerstrom had the capacity to understand the proceedings against him but lacked the capacity to effectively assist his attorney in his own defense. UAMS Assistant Clinical Professor of Psychiatry Arkansas State Hospital Lacey C. Willet Matthews, Psy.D.

2 COUNTS OF AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

Segerstrom, 50, is accused of assaulting an employee of a Correction Facility, by spitting on the person, on or about April 8, 2020, in Hot Spring County, Arkansas. This hearing is set for Zoom on February 23, 2021, in the Circuit Court of Hot Spring County, according to Court Connect.

He is an Arkansas Department of Corrections Ouachita River Unit (ORU) inmate in Malvern, Arkansas.