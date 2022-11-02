FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Visitors flocking to the downtown Fayetteville area will soon have a new place to stay as city council members approved the development of a new hotel.

Fayetteville City Council approved the development following some adjustments at a meeting held Tuesday, Nov. 1 at City Hall.

There were initial concerns regarding parking issues when the development was first proposed. To accommodate this, the hotel’s number of rooms has reportedly been reduced from 170 to 134. An extra layer of on-site parking has also been added.

The city attorney also raised concerns that the letter of intent resembled a contract during public comment. A motion to amend the language of the letter of intent was approved before the vote for the hotel was made.

Several speakers during the public comment portion of the meeting still remained concerned after these adjustments. However, the council decided that these issues could be resolved in the future and did not outweigh the economic benefit for local businesses.

A shortlist of architects for the hotel includes Renaissance Group, BGKT Architects, both in Memphis, Tenn. and LBP Architects, in Atlanta, Ga.

The project is expected to bring 45 job opportunities for the public.