FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A COVID-19 screening clinic in Fayetteville will be closed Sunday, February 14 and Monday, February 15.

Due to the snow storm, the Washington Regional drive-through screening clinic will be closed.

The second dose vaccine events scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, February 16, will be rescheduled.

Those who were scheduled to get their vaccines on those days will be contacted about a new appointment time.