FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville announced Thursday it has expanded its assistance for nonprofit organizations that were negatively affected by the pandemic.

On Tuesday, Feb. 21, the city council voted unanimously to approve the expanded assistance and appropriate $1,000,000 in funding from the City’s American Rescue Plan Act funds.

According to a release, assistance of up to $100,000 is available for qualifying nonprofit organizations that served Fayetteville residents between March 3, 2020, and March 2, 2021.

To help applicants understand eligibility requirements and prepare for the application process, the City will hold an information session on Friday, Feb. 24, from 2-3 p.m. in room 326 of city hall at 113 W. Mountain St.

Applications will be accepted beginning Monday, Feb. 27, with a submission deadline of March 10 at 5 p.m. and can be found online at www.fayetteville-ar.gov.

Additional information about ARPA nonprofit assistance and examples of qualifying costs that are eligible for reimbursement can be found online here.