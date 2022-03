FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – It’s time to welcome in spring. And a great way to do just that is with the Fayetteville Farmer’s Market.

The market will open back up Saturday, March 19 and the 26th, opening at 7:00 a.m. and closing at 2:00 p.m.

The Fayetteville Farmer’s Market also offers an online market where you can pick up all your locally grown and made goods.