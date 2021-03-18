Fayetteville Farmers’ Market to return to Downtown Square

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/ KFTA) — Just in time for Spring, the Fayetteville Farmers’ Market welcomes patrons back to the downtown square.

Vendor Coordinator Teresa Maurer joined KNWA Today and Fox 24 Morning News to highlight all of the new happenings at the market. Everything from new vendors including a vegan bakery to a new cookie vendor. Market goers will also still be able to purchase their favorites including spring vegetables, meats, cheeses and crafts.

“We really took a hit last year like many small businesses did. Coming back to the square not only helps our farmers and our makers, but also helps the business around the square by drawing people back downtown again.” said Maurer.

Opening day for the Fayetteville Farmers’ Market is Saturday, March 20th from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. The market will continue to operate every Saturday until May, which will then launch the operation of the Tuesday Farmer’s Market.

Several COVID-19 guidelines are in place to ensure safety for both vendors and customers. Mask wearing and social distancing will be enforced, only service dogs will be allowed at the market, and the consumption of food and drinks at the market will not be permitted. These measures are subject to change under the guidance of the Arkansas Dept. of Health.

There’s also a new location for picking up online orders. Online ordering runs Sunday -Wednesday, with pickup on Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the south end of the Fayetteville Public Library.