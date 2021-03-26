Fayetteville fire dog tours Bud Walton

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville fire dog is getting ready for Saturday’s Sweet Sixteen game.

The Fayetteville Fire Department posted from its Facebook page showing off Ember’s tour of Bud Walton Arena ahead of tip-off with Oral Roberts, March 27.

Ember even got to hang out with the Razorback cheer team.

Earlier this week, the Fayetteville Fire Department posted a photo of Ember in her Hog swag — challenging the opposing Fire Department from Tulsa to see who has more school spirit.

Tulsa Fire Department responded with pictures of their fire dog — Arson Annie.

Annie took some pictures while touring the campus, all decked out in her Oral Roberts gear. She even laid courtside with some game day snacks.

