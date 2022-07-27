FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville Utilities Department is asking residential and commercial customers in the eastern part of the City and Goshen to conserve water.

According to a City press release, the request comes due to dry conditions and high heat, causing the demand for water to rise, leading to reduced water pressure.

The affected area is east of N. Crossover Road, particularly in areas off Highway 45 (E. Mission Blvd.) and Highway 16 (E. Huntsville Road). Officials are asking customers to practice water conservation by restricting yard irrigation to certain days. The City says all odd-numbered addresses should only water on Monday, Wednesday and Friday and even-numbered addresses should only water on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Also, the City is asking both residential and commercial customers in the affected area to adjust irrigation (landscape sprinkler/watering) schedules to occur between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m.

City officials believe adjusting morning irrigation schedules to night and restricting irrigation to specific days will assist in allowing the water system to recover.

To report a possible water leak, please call the City of Fayetteville at 479-575-8386 from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or call 479-587-3555 after hours.

For more information, call Water and Sewer at 479-575-8386.