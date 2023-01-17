FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local athlete at Fayetteville High School has been named the Gatorade Arkansas Volleyball Player of the Year.

According to a release from the organization’s website, this is its 38th year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes and the fifth time a volleyball player from FHS has been chosen.

The release says the award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the court, distinguishes Kennedy Phelan as Arkansas’ best high school volleyball player.

The 5 feet, 8 inches senior setter led the Fayetteville Bulldogs to a 36-2 record and a third-straight Class 6A state championship this past season. According to the release, Phelan amassed 977 assists, 227 digs, and 217 kills while posting a kill percentage of .453 and a hitting percentage of .334.

A MaxPreps.com First Team All-American selection, Phelan also recorded 80 service aces and 31 blocks. A four-time Class 6A First Team All-State honoree, she concluded her prep volleyball career with 3,972 assists.

“Kennedy is a rare player: composed, efficient, intelligent and lethal,” said Natalie Throneberry, head coach of Fort Smith Southside High School. “She brings the whole package to the setting position. Not only can she defend, run an offense, and attack, but she leads well and controls the floor with ease.”

Phelan has also maintained a 3.98 GPA in her academics and has signed a National Letter of Intent to play volleyball on scholarship at Florida State University this fall.

This is the second time Phelan has won the award. She is now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Volleyball Player of the Year award to be announced in January.

The selection process for the national award is administered by the Gatorade Player of the Year Selection Committee, which leverages experts including coaches, scouts, media, and others as sources to help evaluate and determine the state winners in each sport.

To learn more about the Gatorade Player of the Year program, check out past winners or to nominate student-athletes, visit playeroftheyear.gatorade.com.