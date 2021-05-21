Fayetteville man arrested again, this time for promoting prostitution

FAYETTEVILLE, (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fayetteville man is in serious trouble with the law after getting arrested for the second time in two months, most recently for promoting prostitution, according to a police report.

Tyonte Dejuan Redden, 21, was booked at the Washington County Detention Center on May 20, 2021, for promoting prostitution and is being held on a $100,000 bond. His first hearing is Monday, May 24, 2021.

On Thursday, May 20, 2021, a family of an 18-year-old woman called Fayetteville police alleging she was being prostituted at a hotel at the 700-block of E. Millsap in Fayetteville. The family told the police that she was afraid to leave, according to the probable cause statement.

Officers arrived at the scene of the hotel on Millsap and made contact with the victim.

The victim said she was in Springfield, Missouri, homeless, and wanted to return to Fayetteville. The people she was with had been arrested and she needed a ride. Redden offered her a ride and took her to a Fayetteville hotel, instead of her family members’ residence, according to the report.

Over a period of five days, Redden threatened, intimated, and forced her to have sex with several men, “all day, everyday,” the report states.

The victim stated to police that various men paid $200 for 30 minutes of sex, and any money collected she would give to Redden.

The victim said Redden had planned to take her to Florida or South Carolina the following day.

The officer went through the victim’s phone (with consent) and saw the text messages between her and Redden. While officers were talking with the victim, Redden sent a text stating, “if you’re an op, you’re gonna get mopped real quick.” The victim told the officer she understood this as a death threat.

During the conversation with the victim, the officer saw Redden leaving the hotel from a side stairwell. The officer approached Redden, detained him for the purpose of the investigation. Shortly after, Redden was arrested for promoting prostitution.

Redden’s probation officer was made aware of the arrest, according to the report.

Police stated that Redden is known to carry firearms, and in mid-March was arrested in connection to a shooting on March 10 at a Fayetteville motel.

Two men were found wounded in the motel room and were taken to Washington Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Police found evidence that connected Redden to the motel shooting, including a stolen Glock 19 in his bedroom, according to the police report.

Washington County Detention Center booking photo, Tyonte Dejuan Redden. 3/2021.

Redden was arrested for first degree battery, intimidating a witness, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a certain person, and theft by receiving. He was booked into the Washington County Detention Center and was held on $500,000 bond.

Redden’s previous legal issues include:

Feb. 8, 2019: Drugs and Firearms Possession, Possession with Purpose to Deliver controlled Substance (11 Counts), he’s 18. Probation Revocation at age 20 on April 26, 2021. The court document states that Redden was in possession of 11 doses of LSD, psilocybin mushrooms, Xanax, marijuana, and other drugs.

March 13, 2019: Failure to Appear.