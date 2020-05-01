Fayetteville man arrested for indecent exposure, meth possession

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A 43-year-old Fayetteville man was arrested on Thursday on indecent exposure and drug charges after allegedly exposing himself in a resident’s yard.

According to a police report, an officer responded to a residence at 772 Malbec Road in Fayetteville for a report of trespassing. The caller said there was a male in her yard using a water hose. The woman then advised that the man had undressed and was masturbating on her patio.

Upon arrival, the officer observed the man, later identified as Thomas C. Young, in his underwear on the patio. Young was then placed in cuffs after the officer observed a methamphetamine pipe on the table with his clothing.

The officer searched the rest of the property and found a “partial marijuana blunt” in a cigarette package, according to the report.

Police say Young arrived on the scene on a white bicycle. Dispatch located a report stating the same bicycle was stolen.

Young was transported to the Washington County Detention Center. Upon arrival, a deputy located a bag of methamphetamine in the front watch pocket of his jeans, according to the report.

Young is charged with criminal trespassing, indecent exposure, public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance (meth), and theft by receiving.